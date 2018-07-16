Conor McGregor watches World Cup alongside Vladimir Putin

July 16 (UPI) -- Conor "The Notorious" McGregor was in Russia over the weekend, watching the World Cup final alongside President Vladimir Putin.

McGregor posted photos on Sunday from his boxed seats at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. France beat Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 World Cup finale, winning the country's second title. He made his first post from the country on Saturday, writing: "my Russian compound is taking shape," while cruising around Russia in a luxury sedan.

"Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia," McGregor wrote for the caption of a photo he posted on Sunday from the stadium. "A truly amazing spectacle!"

McGregor was suited up for the event and holding plate full of food as he sat and watched the game from his posh chair.

"Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin," McGregor wrote for the caption on a series of photos featuring himself with Putin.

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."

McGregor's UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov was also at the game. He posted a photo of himself on Sunday, sporting an autographed Russian jersey while watching the game.

"Childhood dream come true," Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram.

McGregor celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday.