World Cup: France's Kylian Mbappe rips deep shot vs. Croatia

July 15 (UPI) -- French phenom Kylian Mbappe ripped a deep shot for a score against Croatia in the World Cup final Sunday in Moscow.

The score put France on top 4-1.

Mbappe, 19, netted the goal in the 65th minute. Midfielder Lucas Hernandez dribbled down the left flank on the play, before he fired a pass to Mbappe down the middle of the field. The Paris Saint Germain star dribbled to his right, forcing French defender Benjamin Pavard to his left. Mbappe took advantage of Pavard's overcommitment by sticking his left foot in the ground and using his right boot to rip a shot begin the defender.

The 25-yard rip beat Croatia's Danijel Subasic into the near post netting.

France led Croatia 2-1 at halftime. Croatia semifinal hero Mario Mandzukic scored in the 69th minute to cut the France lead in half.

Mandzukic started the scoring by netting an own goal for France. Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba also scored for France. Ivan Perisic netted Croatia's first goal.

France led 4-2 in the 80th minute. Mbappe has four goals at the 2018 World Cup.