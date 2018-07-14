World Cup: Belgium beats England for third place finish

July 14 (UPI) -- Belgium beat England to claim third place at the 2018 World Cup Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Thomas Meunier scored the first goal of the match, beating England's Jordan Pickford in the fourth minute. Midfielder Nacer Chadi picked up a through ball on the left side during the sequence. Chadi used his first touch to send a cross into the box, finding Meunier running central. Meunier got a touch on the ball with his right boot, slipping it past the England goalkeeper at the far post.

The squads went into halftime with the same score, before Eden Hazard got some insurance for Belgium.

Kevin de Bruyne pushed a ball ahead to the Chelsea star, finding him on the left side of the box in the 82nd minute. Hazard pushed the ball to his right, before coming back and blasting a ball into the near post netting past Pickford for Belgium's final tally.

Eden Hazard doubles Belgium's lead late in the game! pic.twitter.com/VwR3MePkz7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2018

England also finished in fourth place at the 1990 World Cup, the last time it reached the semifinals. England won the 1966 World Cup for its only title. Belgium's third-place result was its highest finish ever at a World Cup. The country finished in fourth place at the 1986 World Cup, the only other time it reached the semifinals.

Belgium take the early lead!



Chadli's cross finds Meunier in the box for a tap in to put the Red Devils up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/vyyeu06brC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2018

The 2018 World Cup final is set for 11 a.m. Sunday in Moscow.