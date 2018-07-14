Chelsea signs former Napoli midfielder Jorginho

July 14 (UPI) -- Chelsea agreed to a deal with former Napoli midfielder Jorginho on Saturday.

"I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea," Jorginho told the Chelsea website. "It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win."

Jorginho signed a five-year contract and will wear jersey No. 5. He follows former Napoli manager Muarizio Sarri to the Blues.

"We are delighted Jorginho has chosen to join Chelsea," club director Marina Granovskaia said. "He was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe and will become an important member of the playing squad."

"He has demonstrated his quality working under Maurizio Sarri and we are convinced his signing will help bring further success to Stamford Bridge."

Napoli confirmed the move on Saturday, thanking the midfielder.

"We've had five wonderful seasons with you in our team, Giorgio," the club said. "Nobody here in Naples will ever forget you. Good luck!"

Sources told Sky Sports and the BBC that Jorginho, 26, is coming over to Stamford Bridge for a fee of about $75 million.

He was previously linked to Premier League champions Manchester City. Jorginho began his senior career in 2010 with Verona, before going on loan in 2010 with Sambonifacese. He landed at Napoli in 2014. He also has eight appearances for the Italian national team.