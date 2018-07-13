World Cup: Leaders of more than 10 countries to attend final match

July 13 (UPI) -- Many foreign leaders and high-ranking officials will attend the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russian president's aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"Many foreign guests will be present at this match: probably, eleven to twelve presidents of various countries, several prime ministers and very many other high-ranking officials from foreign countries," he said.

According to Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans for Saturday and Sunday include a number of contacts with the foreign leaders who will come to attend the World Cup final.

On Saturday, he will meet with the presidents of Palestine, Gabon, Sudan and Moldova. The following day, he will meet with the Hungarian prime minister, Emir of Qatar, and will have talks with the leaders of the World Cup finalist nations, namely the presidents of France and Croatia, and with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach.

After the talks, Putin will attend the final game at Luzhniki Stadium.