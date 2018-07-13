World Cup: French, Croatian fans to play friendly on Moscow's Red Square

July 13 (UPI) -- French and Croatian fans will play a friendly match on Moscow's Red Square in the run-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, head of the Croatia national team fan club Tomislav Mileis said at a news conference on Friday.

On July 15, France and Croatia will clash for the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy at Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital. Their fans will play the friendly on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, there will be a friendly match between the two countries' fans. It starts at 17.30 Moscow time. We have already played British [fans] in a friendly. I hope we have a great time tomorrow," Mileis said.

"I have been travelling to support my national team for 22 years and have been everywhere, except the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa," he added. "I can say exactly that this tournament is the best from the point of view of organization. We have had lots of wins and disappointments but this tournament has turned out to become the best achievement for Croatian football."

"I want to thank the Russian Fan Embassy for help," the head of the Croatia national team fan club concluded.