World Cup: Envoy says French fans will liken Russia to holiday with victory

July 13 (UPI) -- France has noted the perfect organization and friendly atmosphere at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as well as the Russian national team's high-level performance, French Ambassador in Moscow Sylvie Bermann said at the embassy on Friday.

"I'd like to pay my respect to all who passed the qualifying stage, especially Russia, note its high-level team and the excellent organization and very friendly atmosphere of the championship," the diplomat noted.

"If France wins the championship, the French will liken Russia to the triumph we felt in 1998 after the victory at the home championship. We know that nothing is settled yet, and Team Croatia is a noteworthy team," Bermann said.

The World Cup final between France and Croatia takes place on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.