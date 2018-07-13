World Cup: Close to 265,000 fans attended matches in Sochi

July 13 (UPI) -- About 265,000 spectators attended matches at Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Deputy Governor of the Krasnodar Region Nikolai Doluda told reporters on Friday.

"Over that period of time, more than 265,000 fans visited the Fisht Stadium. Among them were 65,000 foreign fans. There was absolutely no aggression from any side during the six matches," said Doluda, who was in charge of hosting the World Cup in the region.

Cossacks, who were patrolling the Black Sea resort in the days of the World Cup, could watch the matches as well.

At least 495,000 people, including 85,000 foreigners, have visited Sochi's Fan Fest zone, but the zone is still open and the final figure will be higher, he added.