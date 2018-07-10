Manchester City signs Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez

July 10 (UPI) -- Manchester City reached an agreement Tuesday with Leicester City, acquiring midfielder Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez, 27, lands at Etihad Stadium after a club-record transfer fee of nearly $80 million, according to the BBC and Sky Sports. He signed a five-year contract.

"I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola," Mahrez told ManCity.com.

"Watching them from afar has been a pleasure. Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is a perfect for me, and City's performances last season were outstanding. They're redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it.

"I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management."

Mahrez began his senior career in 2009 with Quimper. He played for Le Havre before joining Leicester City in 2014. He also has eight goals in 39 international appearances for Algeria.

He had 48 goals in 180 games for Leicester City and was under contract for two more seasons. He had 13 scores in 41 games last saeason for the Foxes.

"In the four-and-a-half years since Riyad signed for the Foxes, he has played his way into the hearts of all Leicester City supporters," Leicester City said in a news release. "His moments of magic will live long in the memory as the Club and its fans continue to build a long-term legacy for the success delivered by the teams to which Riyad so memorably contributed."

"Riyad leaves with the best wishes of everybody who has worked with him at Leicester City Football Club. He will be welcomed back to King Power Stadium as both an opposition player and a friend of the Club."