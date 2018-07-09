Paulinho leaving FC Barcelona to rejoin Chinese club

July 9 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona midfielder Paulinho is bolting the La Liga power for a one-year loan at Guangzhou Evergrande in China.

The clubs announced the transfer agreement on Sunday.

"FC Barcelona and Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Paulinho Bezerra for one season, with a subsequent purchase option for the Chinese club," FC Barcelona said in a release.

"Barça publicly expresses its gratitude to Paulinho for his commitment and dedication and wishes him luck and success in the future."

Paulinho, 29, had nine goals in 49 appearances for Barcelona. All of those scores came in La Liga play. He joined the club after playing for Guanghou Evergrande from 2015 through 2017. Paulinho began his senior career in 2006 with FC Vilnius. He also had stints with LKS Lodz, Pao de Acucar, Bragantino, Corinthians and Tottenham Hotspur, before heading to the Chinese Super League.

The veteran midfielder helped Brazil reach the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, before the team fell 2-1 to Belgium on Friday in Kazan, Russia. Paulinho had one goal in five matches at the World Cup. He has 13 goals in 55 international appearances for his native country.

No transfer fee was announced from the teams involved.