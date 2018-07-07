World Cup: England beats Sweden, gets spot in final four

July 7 (UPI) -- England is headed to the World Cup semifinals for the third time after beating Sweden 2-0 in the quarterfinals Saturday in Samara, Russia.

Defender Harry Maguire gave his squad a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute and England never looked back.

Maguire and his fellow defenders -- paired with a dazzling performance from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford -- helped punch the ticket for the semifinals.

Ashley Young was lining up for the cornerback more than halfway through the first frame. He sent in the feed, finding Maguire straightaway from the goal. Maguire out jumped the Swedish defenders and put his head on the ball from about six yards out, beating Robin Olsen to the near post netting.

Pickford hasn't had to do much today, but he just came up big for England! pic.twitter.com/k2vA0jMFXj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

England held the lead through the halftime whistle before Dele Alli picked up some insurance. Jesse Lingard received a ball from Kieran Trippier at the top of the box on that play in the 58th minute.

Dele Alli gets in on the scoring (and the dancing) 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VR4aMpNjVU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

The Manchester United midfielder bent in a pass toward the far post. Alli managed to get his head on the feed, slipping it past Olsen for a second time.

England battles Russia or Croatia in the World Cup semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The winner battles France or Belgium in the 2018 World Cup final on July 15 in Moscow.

Harry Maguire heads home the opening goal of the match to put England up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/uGph264mnY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

England has not advanced past the quarterfinals since finishing fourth at the 1990 World Cup. The squad last won the World Cup in 1966.