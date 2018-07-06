Home / Sports News / Soccer

World Cup: France blasts Uruguay, advances to semis

By TASS  |  July 6, 2018 at 4:07 PM
NIZHNY NOVGOROD -- France hammered Uruguay 2-0 to make it into the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The game was played in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday.

The opening goal was scored by defender Raphael Varane on the 40th minute. Forward Antoine Griezmann netted on the 61st minute taking advantage from Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's mistake.

France will play its semi-final match in St. Petersburg on July 10 either against Brazil or Belgium, which are to face each other in Kazan later on Friday.

This is the sixth time when Team France advances to World Cup semi-finals. They lost their semi-final matches in 1958, 1982 and 1986 to win bronze medals in 1958 and 1986. In 1998, when France hosted the World Cup Team France won the champion's title. In 2006, France was defeated by Italy on penalties in the final game.

