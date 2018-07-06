World Cup: Belgium sends Brazil home, advances to semifinals

July 6 (UPI) -- Belgium secured a spot in the 2018 World Cup semifinals by beating Brazil 2-1 Friday at Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia.

The Brazilians attempted to come back from a 2-0 deficit by cutting the Belgium lead in half in the 76th minute, but Belgium keeper Tribaut Courtois was too strong, denying Brazil of a second score. One of his best saves of the game came in the 94th minute. Brazilian star Neymar attempted to bend a shot into the upper right portion of the goal, but Courtois made a full-extension diving save.

Belgium battles France in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Tuesday in St. Petersburg. Belgium hasn't advanced past the quarterfinals since finishing in fourth place at the 1986 World Cup.

Brazil went down 1-0 in the 13th minute. Belgian winger Nacer Chadli took a corner kick from the left side on the play. The feed flew into the box and deflected off of Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho and went past keeper Alisson Becker.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne gave Belgium a 2-0 advantage in the 31st minute. Romelu Lukaku gained possession for Belgium after a corner kick from Brazil. He led the counterattack past midfield before leading De Bruyne toward the box with a through ball. De Bruyne laced a shot into the far post netting from about 20 yards out.

Brazil evened the score late in the second half. FC Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho dribbled toward the box on the play, before chipping a ball over the defense and onto the head of Renato Augusto. The 73rd minute substitute finished with a shot past Courtois.

Neymar and Coutinho threatened the Belgium goal relentlessly through stoppage time, but could not beat Courtois.