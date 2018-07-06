Gianluigi Buffon: Paris Saint-Germain signs former Juventus keeper

July 6 (UPI) -- Former Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon has signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions announced the signing on Friday. Buffon agreed to a one-year contract with an option for another year.

"It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris Saint-Germain," Buffon said in a release from the team. "For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision. I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence."

Buffon, 40, announced his decision to leave Juventus in May. He played for the Serie A squad for 17 years, amassing 300 clean sheets and nearly 60,000 minutes on the pitch.

"To have followed the club's incredible progression in recent years, I know what dreams Paris Saint-Germain and its fans have in their hearts," Buffon said. "I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future. With my teammates and our supporters, we will share fantastic emotions at the Parc des Princes and in all of the stadiums in which we are going to represent Paris, a marvelous city that deserves to one day see its club at the top of international football."