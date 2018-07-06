FIFA fines Croatia for violating marketing rules

July 6 (UPI) -- Football's global governing body FIFA has fined the Croatian Football Federation 70,000 Swiss francs for violating marketing rules during the World Cup last-16 match against Denmark.

Croatia was fined for displaying unauthorized beverage products during the match. FIFA has granted an exclusive right to one company whose products can be displayed at the tournament.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee also issued a warning to Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic over a T-shirt bearing the picture of his tragically deceased teammate Hrvoje Custic which he wore under his jersey.

He violated FIFA outfitting rules by displaying a personal message.

This is the second fine imposed on Croatia at the World Cup in Russia. The HNS was previously fined 13,000 Swiss francs because of fans' behavior during the match against Argentina. Croatian fans were involved in a fight and threw objects onto the pitch.