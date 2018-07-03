World Cup: Sweden edges Switzerland, advances to quarters

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. Sweden have advanced into the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Switzerland 1-0 in their Round of 16 match.

The game was played in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

The only goal was scored by Sweden's midfielder Emil Forsberg on the 66th minute.

It was the 29th encounter between Sweden and Switzerland. Both won 11 matches and seven games ended in a draw.

Swedes will play their Last Eight match in Samar on July 7 against either Colombia or England, which are to play later on Tuesday.