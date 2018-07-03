Home / Sports News / Soccer

World Cup: Sweden edges Switzerland, advances to quarters

By TASS  |  July 3, 2018 at 1:12 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. Sweden have advanced into the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Switzerland 1-0 in their Round of 16 match.

The game was played in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

The only goal was scored by Sweden's midfielder Emil Forsberg on the 66th minute.

It was the 29th encounter between Sweden and Switzerland. Both won 11 matches and seven games ended in a draw.

Swedes will play their Last Eight match in Samar on July 7 against either Colombia or England, which are to play later on Tuesday.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Harlem Globetrotters sink shot from rafters of Minute Maid Park Harlem Globetrotters sink shot from rafters of Minute Maid Park
Warriors sign all-star DeMarcus Cousins to one-year, $5.3M deal Warriors sign all-star DeMarcus Cousins to one-year, $5.3M deal
Rajon Rondo joining Los Angeles Lakers Rajon Rondo joining Los Angeles Lakers
Lance Stephenson joining LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Lance Stephenson joining LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James bolts Cleveland Cavaliers for Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James bolts Cleveland Cavaliers for Los Angeles Lakers