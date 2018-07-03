World Cup: Nigerian faced Argentina after learning dad was kidnapped

July 3 (UPI) -- Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel played in a World Cup game against Argentina after learning that his dad had been kidnapped and was held for ransom.

Mikel told The Guardian and KweseESPN that he got a call from the kidnappers four hours ahead of the Group D match on June 26 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Pa Michael Obi was abducted while traveling to a funeral in southeast Nigeria, according to The Guardian. Police in Nigeria secured his release. Mikel told The Guardian that his dad was tortured during the week-long captivity. He is currently being treated in a hospital. Mikel said he didn't confide with anyone at the Nigerian Football Federation.

"I was confused. I did not know what to do, but in the end I knew that I could not let 180 million Nigerians down," Mikel told ESPN.

The Enugu State Police Command announced Pa Obi's rescue Monday on Twitter.

"Our men have rescued Pa Michael Obi, the father of the Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi," the tweet said. "He was kidnapped along Markurdi - Enugu expressway but we rescued him today 2nd July, 2018 around 14:00 hours at Egede in Udi LGA of Enugu State."

"He is hale and hearty."

The captors were demanding nearly $28,000.

"It was gathered that Pa Michael Obi and his driver were abducted along Makurdi-Enugu Road on his way from Jos in his grey-colored Toyota Prado jeep with registration number: MUS 604 CG and taken to an unknown destination through the thick forest part of the area," police public relations officer Ebere Amaraizu said in a statement.

"It was further gathered that the abductors started calling to demand a ransom of N10m before police operatives acted on intelligence information and swooped on them.

"In the process of the rescue, a gun duel ensued between police operatives and the kidnappers, which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued."

Argentina knocked Nigeria out of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory in the group stage bout. Mikel played 90 minutes in the loss. The midfielder has six goals in 85 international appearances. He did not score or get an assist in 268 minutes at the 2018 World Cup.