World Cup: England eliminates Colombia in penalty shootout

July 3 (UPI) -- England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalty kicks, advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday in Moscow.

The round of 16 matchup was close throughout and had a scoreless first half, before each side scored in the second act at Spartak Stadium.

Two scoreless overtime periods followed, prompting the shootout. Radamel Falcao pocketed the first goal for Colombia for an early advantage from the penalty spot. Harry Kane scored on England's first penalty. Juan Cuadrado got another score for Colombia, before Marcus Rashford evened the score once more. Luis Muriel got Colombia's third goal. Jordan Henderson and Mateus Uribe followed by missing penalties for each side.

Kieran Trippier tied the penalty shootout 3-3 before Carlos Bacca missed another try for Colombia. Eric Dier beat David Ospina on the final attempt, punching England's ticket to the next round.

Ospina gets a hand to it, but Dier sends England through to the quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/nWdwfkoGeJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

Harry Kane scored the first goal of the match, giving England a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. Kane got that tally on a penalty kick after he was taken down in the box during a corner kick.

He buried his penalty kick to the right side of the goal, beating Ospina.

Colombia and England continued a tight second half until Yerry Mina tied it up. The 6-foot-5 forward came flying in on a corner kick from Cuadrado in the third minute of stoppage time. He put his head on the ball, beating Jordan Pickford into the far post netting.

Sweden faces England in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Saturday at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia. The winner of that match faces Russia or Croatia in the World Cup semifinals.

England is headed to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2006 World Cup.