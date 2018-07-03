Cristiano Ronaldo linked to $116M Juventus move

July 3 (UPI) -- Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to a possible move to Juventus.

Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones reported that Real Madrid is set to accept a $116 million offer for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Marca reported Tuesday that transfer negotiations were underway with Juventus and that a deal would go through pending a last-minute change. A Bola also reported that negotiations were ongoing.

On Tuesday, Italy's Tuttosport reported that Juventus was still preparing an offer for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 33, began his senior career in 2002 with Sporting Club de Portugal's B team. He moved to Manchester United in 2003 before signing on with Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo also had 85 goals in 154 international appearances with Portugal.

He scored four goals in four games for Portugal at the 2018 World Cup. Uruguay eliminated Portugal from the tournament with a 2-1 win in the round of 16 on Saturday in Sochi, Russia.

Ronaldo was No. 3 on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes of 2018. He raked in $108 million this year. Ronaldo ranked No. 1 on the list in 2017.