World Cup: Neymar, Brazil defeat Mexico, reach quarterfinals

July 2 (UPI) -- Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after defeating Mexico 2-0 on Monday at a packed Samara Arena.

The goalkeepers of both teams were tested by rapid attacks since the onset of the match. Mexico held possession of the ball for over 20 minutes of the first half, but Brazil responded by delivering a series of dangerous shots on the Mexican goal, all saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Less than three minutes remaining before halftime, the referee flashed a yellow card for Brazilian defender Filipe Luis after chopping down Mexico striker Carlos Vela.

The following free kick brought nothing to Mexico as both teams entered the break at a scoreless draw. The statistics of the opening half showed an equal percentage of ball possession by both teams.

Brazil boosted its performance after the break and less than six minutes into the second half Neymar slid across the Mexican box, shoving the ball into the net from Willian's left-side assist past Ochoa.

Mexico upped its speed after the goal from their opponents, but began making mistakes as its defender Hector Herrera was booked for a tackle on a Brazilian player. Two more yellow cards were flashed in the second half, particularly for Brazil's Casemiro and Mexico's Carlos Salcedo, with over 12 minutes left to play in the match.

With close to two minutes remaining in the game, Brazil's Neymar passed a ball from the left side of the Mexican goal, making it easy for his teammate Roberto Firmino to send it in and double their advantage over Mexico.

Six minutes of extra time was added to the game. However, it was of no use as Brazil held its 2-0 lead over Mexico.

Brazil is now scheduled to play its quarterfinals match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on July 6 in Kazan, Russia, against the winner of the Belgium-Japan game, which is scheduled to be played later on Monday in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.