World Cup: Belgium beats Japan, advances to play Brazil

July 2 (UPI) -- Belgium defeated Japan 3-2 on Monday in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, to advance to the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, and will play Brazil.

Japan's goals were scored by Genki Haraguchi (48th minute) and Takashi Inui (52nd minute), and Belgium's scores were notched by Jan Vertonghen (69th minute), Marouane Fellaini (74th minute) and Nacer Chadli (90th minute, extra time).

Now, Belgium will play their quarterfinals match against Brazil, who edged Mexico 2-0 earlier on Monday. The game will be played in Kazan, Russia, on July 6.

Two remaining quarterfinals matches will be played between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on July 6, and between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, on July 7.

Haraguchi scored Japan's first goal in the World Cup playoffs. Previously, Japan has made it twice to the quarterfinals: in 2002, when they lost 1-0 to Turkey, and in 2010, when they were defeated by Paraguay on penalties after a scoreless draw.

It was the sixth encounter between Belgium and Japan (both won two matches and two games ended in a draw) and their second match at the world championships. In 2002, their match ended in a 2-2 draw.