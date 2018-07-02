Home / Sports News / Soccer

Sokratis Papastathopoulos: Arsenal signs defender

By Alex Butler  |  July 2, 2018 at 3:35 PM
July 2 (UPI) -- Arsenal has agreed to a long-term contract with Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Premier League club announced the signing on Monday. Papastathopoulos, 29, has played with Borussia Dortmund since 2013. He began his senior career in 2005 with AEK Athens. Papastathopoulos has also suited up for Niki Volos, Genoa, Milan and Werder Bremen.

He has 79 international appearances for the Greek national team. Papastathopoulos will wear No. 5 for the Gunners.

"Everything is special, beautiful moment," Papastathopoulos said in an interview with the Arsenal website. "I'm really happy I'll be here for the next year."

Arsenal paid more than $21 million for the defender, according to ESPN and the Evening Standard.

The deal is subject to completion of the regulatory process.

Arsenal battles Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on July 26 at Singapore National Stadium in Singapore.

