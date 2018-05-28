Sergio Ramos: Petition calling for punishment nears 400K signatures

May 28 (UPI) -- A petition calling for FIFA or UEFA to punish Sergio Ramos for his challenge on Mohamed Salah reached nearly 400,000 signatures Monday.

The Change.org campaign has a goal of 500,000 signatures. The petition seeks a reprimand for the Real Madrid defender from one of the sport's governing bodies.

Ramos and Salah were tangled up in the 25th minute of Madrid's 3-1 win against Liverpool in the Champions League final Saturday at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. Salah was bringing down the ball when Ramos came close for a challenge. The defender grabbed Salah's right arm and wedged it under his own right arm. He pulled the Egyptian star to the ground, with Salah's arm bending awkwardly.

Salah left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return. He went to a local hospital for X-rays.

"Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad," Ramos tweeted Saturday.

"Above all, we are fellow pros. Get well soon Salah. The future awaits you."

Salah posted Sunday on social media that he expects to play in the 2018 World Cup.

"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter," he wrote. "Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

Salah had 10 goals in the Champions League campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo led all scorers with 15 goals.

Ramos' Spanish national squad battles Ronaldo and Portugal in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup at 2 p.m. June 15 at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Russia. Salah's Egyptian squad battles Uruguay in the group stage at 8 a.m. on June 15.