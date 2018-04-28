Teenager makes ridiculous scorpion kick for goal in Australian soccer league

April 28 (UPI) -- Midfielder Riley McGree channeled his inner scorpion, scoring a ridiculous goal in Newcastle Jets FC's 2-1 win against Melbourne City FC.

The 19-year-old performed the insane feat in an A-League match Friday at Newcastle International Sports Centre in New Lambton, Australia. Newcastle Jets FC trailed 1-0 in the 57th minute when McGree put his squad ahead.

Midfielder Ronald Vargas flicked up to McGree as he ran into the box on the play. McGree then threw his right leg behind his body, hitting the ball forward with his right heel. The kick sailed over keeper Dean Bouzanis and tied the score at 1-1.

Bruno Fornaroli scored in the 13th minute for Melbourne City FC. Newcastle Jets FC went ahead for good in the 74th minute, getting a goal from Jason Hoffman.

Newcastle Jets FC takes on the Melbourne Victory in the A-League Grand Final at 5 a.m. Saturday, May 5 at Newcastle International Sports Centre.

"Riley McGree has told me he has been practicing that for the last two or three weeks," Newcastle Jets FC coach Ernie Merrick told reporters. "He has been working on it.

Hear Ernie's thoughts post-match after a dominant Semi Final performance #NEWvMCY pic.twitter.com/Fqbo37OQfj — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) April 27, 2018

McGree is on loan at New Castle Jets FC from Club Brugge in Belgium.