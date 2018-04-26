Antoine Griezmann nutmegs Arsenal keeper for score, does 'Fortnite' celebration

April 26 (UPI) -- Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann scored in the 81st minute to secure a draw against Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League Thursday at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Atletico played the majority of the match with 10 men, after Sime Vrsaljko received a red card in the nith minute.

Griezmann celebrated the score by doing a celebratory dance from the video game Fortnite.

Atletico trailed 1-0 after Alexandre Lacazette scored for the Gunners in the 60th minute. Griezmann ran up the right flank and was on the receiving end of a very long feed from the Atletico defense before the tying score.

Antoine Griezmann makes something out of nothing to equalize for Atletico Madrid! pic.twitter.com/4JDSKgjQbH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 26, 2018

He brought down the ball in front of Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny. The gunners defender fell down behind the forward, giving him a clean run at the goal. Arsenal keeper David Ospina left his line and ran toward the attack. Griezmann then nutmegged Ospina and regained control of the ball.

He then chipped Shkodran Mustafi as he dove in at the end of the play.

After putting the ball in the net, Griezmann ran toward the corner kick flag and performed his Fortnite act.

"We played with 10 men, but everyone worked so hard," Griezmann told reporters. "Arsenal made a mistake and we scored. We know how to take advantage of mistakes."

Arsenal battles Manchester United at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Atletico faces Alaves at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.