Theo Walcott scores lone goal in Everton win vs. Newcastle

April 24 (UPI) -- Theo Walcott decided a generally even matchup by netting the lone score in Everton's 1-0 win against Newcastle.

Walcott scored in the 51st minute in the Premier League scuffle Monday at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

The Toffees and the Magpies played an even opening 45 minutes before Walcott changed the narrative early in the second half.

Yannick Bolasie sent in a huge bending cross from the right flank to start the play. The ball landed on Walcott's boot, about five yards from the net.

His touch ricocheted off of a defender and returned to his feet. Walcott took a touch to his right, before striking a shot into the center of the net, beating Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

The goal was just Walcott's third for Everton since joining the squad in January.

"To get the goal -- a much-needed one -- is brilliant for me personally," Walcott said, according to EvertonFC.com. "The gaffer felt he wanted to change it at half-time. From the left, it made sense to come inside onto my stronger foot and give a bit more support to Cenk Tosun."

Everton battles Huddersfield at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kirklees Stadium in Huddersfield, England.

Newcastle hosts West Bromwich Albion at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.