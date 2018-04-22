Copa del Rey: Barcelona beats Sevilla 5-0 in final

April 22 (UPI) -- Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez scored twice in FC Barcelona's Copa del Rey final win against Sevilla FC.

Barca's 5-0 win came Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. The five goal advantage tied the largest margin of victory in a Copa del Rey final.

Suarez put Barcelona ahead in the 14th minute. Philippe Coutinho charged down the right flank to receive a long feed from the midfield. He brought the ball down and zoomed into the box before slipping a pass to his teammate right in front of the goal. David Soria dove at Coutinho, but missed the ball. Suarez easily knocked in a shot at the far post.

Barcelona's next score came in the 31st minute from Lionel Messi. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hovered around the box, before receiving a heel pass from Jordi Alba. Messi buried a one-touch shot past Soria.

Messi was also involved in Barcelona's third goal. He hit Suarez by threading a ball between several Sevilla defenders. Suarez scored his second goal with his right foot, beating Soria at the near post in the 40th minute.

Barcelona took the three goal advantage into halftime.

Messi and Andres Iniesta teamed up for a fourth score in the 52nd minute. Iniesta began that play by tapping a pass to Messi at the top of the box. He then ran behind three defenders before getting the ball back. Iniesta ran to the far post, faking out Soria and finishing a shot just ahead of a group of defenders. Coutinho put in Barcelona's final score on a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

Barcelona's next game is against Deportivo at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, April 29 at Estadio Riazor in A Coruna, Spain.