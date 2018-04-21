Mohamed Salah equals Premier League record in Liverpool tie with West Brom

April 21 (UPI) -- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah equaled a Premier League record by scoring his 31st goal of the season Saturday in a win against West Bromwich Albion.

The Reds tied the Baggies 2-2 at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

Liverpool forward Danny Ings opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Reds forward Sadio Mane sent in a cross from the left side to start the play. Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum stopped the ball in front of the goal, holding it up for Ings to come in and rip it past Ben Foster.

"[I'm] disappointed, it's always about the team. It's alright scoring goals but overall you want the three points and we didn't manage to get that today so it's disappointing," Ings told Sky Sports.

The Reds took the 1-0 lead into the half before Salah got some insurance in the 72nd minute. Salah worked with Roberto Firmino near midfield before sprinting toward the box. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain then laid off a pass into the box for Salah. The Reds star took a touch, before chipping the ball over Foster with his left foot. The goal tied Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer and Luis Suarez for the Premier League single-season goals record.

But Liverpool couldn't hold off the Baggies down the stretch. Craig Dawson got in a rip off of a West Brom corner kick in the 79th minute. Liverpool keeper Loris Karius denied the shot, but the ball was deflected into traffic. Jake Livermore cleaned up the rebounds for the Baggies' first score.

West Brom evened the match in the 88th minute. Chris Brunt sent in a long ball from a free kick on the play. Salomon Rondon ran onto the offering and hit it past Karius with a diving header.

"I'm really, really delighted with the support and pleased that they kept us going," West Brom manager Darren Moore told reporters.

"We've earned that result, and when I say we I mean everybody, by pulling together today against a very good team."

Liverpool battles Roma in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. West Brom faces Newcastle at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.