Real Sociedad upsets Athletico Madrid 3-0 in La Liga

April 19 (UPI) -- Real Sociedad knocked off Athletico Madrid 3-0 in a La Liga matchup Thursday at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

Athletico ranks No. 2 in La Liga, while Real Sociedad ranks No. 11.

"They played well and took advantage of their chances," Athletico midfielder Thomas Partey told reporters. "We have to pick ourselves up and keep fighting."

Real Sociedad got on the board first, getting a goal from Willian Jose in the 27th minute. The forward was on the receiving end of an Adnan Januzaj cross. He ran into the feed and smashed it into the net with a big right-footed boot past Athletico keeper Jan Oblak.

The home team took the 1-0 lead into the break, before Juanmi got going in the final 10 minutes. The forward took on a flick in the 80th minute, running into the box and outpacing defenders. He then lifted a chip over Oblak to give Real Sociedad a 2-0 edge.

Juanmi got Real Sociedad's third score in the 92nd minute of the match. That time, the Spanish forward took on a cross from Alberto de la Bella. He finished the feed with a header from the near post and into the far post, fooling Oblak once again.

Juanmi received a yellow card for his celebration after scoring his eighth league goal.

Athletico faces Real Betis at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Real Sociedad plays Malaga at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, Spain.