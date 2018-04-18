Cristiano Ronaldo saves Madrid draw with blind heel goal

April 18 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo scored on a no-look heeled flick to help Real Madrid tie Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga clash Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

The leading scorer in the 2018 UEFA Champions League saved one of his best goals of the season for the 87th minute of the league bout.

Athletic Bilbao went up 1-0 in the 14th minute and kept the lead through the halftime whistle. Inaki Williams received a beautiful through ball in the middle of the Madrid defense. He raced into the box to collect the offering, before using his right foot to chip Madrid keeper Keylor Navas.

Madrid and Athletic Bilbao played even for the majority of the game, until the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to net the equalizer. Ronaldo stood about 10 yards away from the net and was surrounded by four defenders during the play. He watched his teammates pass around the perimeter of the box, before Luka Modric fired in a shot.

Gooooaaaaal @realmadriden!!!@Cristiano redirects @lukamodric10's shot and the hosts are level with Bilbao.



Catch the final minutes on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03eva8 pic.twitter.com/qz8Pod6Qla — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 18, 2018

Modric's strike looked like it was going to go wide left. Instead, Ronaldo redirected the rip by flicking it central with his right heel, while his back was to the goal. The shot went into the far post netting, beating a stationary Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ronaldo has scored in 12 consecutive games for Madrid.

Over in Madrid, @realmadriden trail early to @AthleticClub! 23-year-old Inaki Williams with a cool finish over Keylor Navas to put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute.



Watch this one live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT https://t.co/8Vw2z6UW8i. pic.twitter.com/dTXGMzUrEf — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 18, 2018

The Whites now prepare to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at 2:45 p.m. April 25 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.