Marcos Alonso: FA charges Chelsea defender with violent conduct

April 17 (UPI) -- The Football Association has charged Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso for violent conduct, following an incident against Southampton.

Alonso committed the infraction doing the Blues' 3-2 win Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

The defender stepped on the back of Shane Long's calf in the 43rd minute.

No foul was given for the collision.

"Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct following an incident with Southampton's Shane Long," the FA said in a statement "It happened in the 43rd minute of Saturday's game [14/04/18] and was not seen by the match officials but caught on video." "He has until 6pm on Wednesday [18/04/18] to respond to the charge." "Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time are referred by The FA to a panel of three former elite match officials." "Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offense." "For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous."

Chelsea battles Burnley FC at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.