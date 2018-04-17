Home / Sports News / Soccer

La Liga: Barcelona draws with Celta Vigo, despite playing with 10 men

By Alex Butler  |  April 17, 2018 at 6:12 PM
April 17 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona remains unbeaten this season in La Liga, after a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo Tuesday at Balaidos in Vigo, Spain.

Striker Ousmane Dembele drew first blood, scoring with a left-footed screamer in the 36th minute.

Jonathan Castro Otto tied the game for Celta Vigo just nine minutes later. Otto stole a pass from Andre Gomes in the 45th minute. He touched the ball on to Iago Aspas, who hit it out right for Maxi Gomez. Gomez then hit a quick pass into the center of the box, finding Otto for the score.

Barca answered back off of a combination between Nelson Semedo and Dembele. The teammates combined for a smooth give-and-go on the right side of the box, before Semedo sent in a cross.

Midfielder Paulinho came in and cleaned up the play for Barcelona, deflecting the pass toward the left side of the net. But Paco Alacer got credit for beating Sergio Alvarez Conde in the 64th minute.

Barca defender Sergi Roberto was kicked off the pitch in the 71st minute after earning a red card for pulling down Aspas. But Aspas ended up tying the game anyway, scoring off of a Emre Mor cross and beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 82nd minute.

Gerard Pique, Sergio Busqets and Andre Iniesta did not play in the tie. The La Liga leaders have now gone 40 consecutive league games without a loss.

Barcelona battles Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

