Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores goal in first start for LA Galaxy

April 15 (UPI) -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in his first MLS start, leading the Los Angles Galaxy to a 1-0 win.

The triumph came against the Chicago Fire Saturday at Toyota Park in Chicago. Ibrahimovic caught fire in the 46th minute. Galaxy defender Ashley Cole dribbled the ball on the left side of the pitch and eyed the box.

He then hit in a powerful cross, sending the pass over two defenders and to the head of his 6-foot-5 Swedish teammate. One of those defenders was Ibrahimovic's former Manchester United teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ibrahimovic finished off of the feed by hitting it into the far post netting, past a stationary Richard Sanchez.

"I feel like I should have scored another two goals. I missed two great chances which normally, I shouldn't have missed, but today I did," Ibrahimović told reporters.

"We won the game, even though it was difficult. It was not an easy game, especially with the weather. "We come with the sun, they come with the wind, but the sun was the stronger one today."

The Galaxy's star newcomer now has three goals for the squad since joining in March from Manchester United. Those scores include the duo he netted in his Galaxy debut on March 31, helping the squad beat LAFC 4-3.

Los Angeles battles Atlanta United at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.