Premier League: Manchester City wins title with Manchester United loss

April 15 (UPI) -- Manchester City won the Premier League title Sunday, after West Bromwich Albion beat Manchester United.

The Red Devils were the only team in striking distance of the Sky Blues in the Premier League standings, before losing 1-0 Sunday at Old Trafford.

Jay Rodriguez netted the lone score for West Brom. Chris Brunt hit a corner kick in the 73rd minute against the Red Devils to set up the play. The ball sailed toward the back post, before being headed central by United midfielder Nemanja Matic. Rodriguez came flying in and headed down the ill-advised service, sending it past Red Devils keeper David de Gea.

City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Saturday and have won 28 of their 33 matches.

"As much as this has been a record breaking season, this one's for you, the fans," City captain Vincent Kompany told the team website. "This is why we do it!"

"Come on City! Champions! I'm buzzing, over the moon, so happy and proud to be able to share this with all of our fans, everybody who's been there to support us especially in this last week as many know it's been very difficult but at the same time we've bounced back, we're champions now and thank you to all of you, It's an incredible season."

City tied the record for earliest date of sealing the Premier League title, sharing the mark with the 2001 United squad.

Manchester City now has five Premier League titles.