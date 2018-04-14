Liverpool cruises past Bournemouth 3-0 in Premier League scuffle

April 14 (UPI) -- Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 in a Premier League clash Saturday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

The Reds drew first blood in the seventh minute. Midfielder Jordan Henderson lofted a pass into the box, finding Sadio Mane on a header. Mane's attempt was blocked by Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic.

The deflection came back out to Mane, who finished with his right foot.

The Reds took the 1-0 edge into halftime. Mohamed Salah then doubled the lead in the 69th minute.

Salah received a very long pass from defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on the play. The ball carried about 30 yards before nearing the Liverpool star. Salah headed the ball with his back to the goal. The shot looped over Begovic for a two-goal lead.

The score also gave Salah 40 in all competitions and 30 in the Premier League this season.

Roberto Firmino added the final score in the final minute. Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dribbled down the middle of the pitch and laid off a pass to Firmino just as he reached the box.

Firmino took one touch with the outside of his right foot, before firing a shot into the near-post netting.

"Before the game, [Reds manager Jurgen Klopp] said we have to [show] our quality and be angry because every game is important," Mane told LiverpoolFC.com.

"After the City game, you have to concentrate more because you usually know how it [can go]. He tried to motivate us like usually and, in the end, everybody was in the right place at the right time to win every ball."

"We played well today and created many chances, scored three goals and it was well deserved."

The Reds battle West Brom at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, before resuming their Champions League run against Roma on April 24 at Anfield.

"[Salah] was very often in good situations and in the end he scored one goal," Klopp told reporters. "It's all about him and all about us, how we finish the season. It's completely normal that a boy in that situation wants to be top of the scoring list, the Golden Boot. We will not be in his way. But we cannot force it; so, pass, shoot, pass, shoot, that's the normal thing to do. It's good and impressive -- what a number, wow! And what a number we scored as a team in the whole season, that's crazy. That's really good but we have to carry on, there are a few games to come."