Barcelona becomes first team in La Liga to go 39 games unbeaten

April 14 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona became the first team in La Liga history to go unbeaten in 39 consecutive games on Saturday with a win against Valencia at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti netted goals for Barcelona in the 2-1 victory.

Sergi Roberto found fellow midfielder Philippe Coutinho at the top of the box to get things moving on Barcelona's first score. The Brazilian sent in a nifty pass with the side of his boot, leading Suarez to the near post. Suarez finished his run with a quick shot into a very narrow angle, beating Valencia keeper Neto in the 15th minute.

Umtiti doubled the Barca lead in the 51st minute. Coutinho took a corner kick from the right side just six minutes into the second half. The Cameroonian defender out-jumped defenders and headed the ball into the near post netting past Neto for a 2-0 lead.

Valencia finally got on the board after Ousmane Dembele slid in from behind on Jose Luis Gaya in the Valencia box.

Valencia midfielder Daniel Parejo put in his squad's first goal by beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen on a penalty kick in the 87th minute. The Barcelona keeper stopped the shot initially, but the ball came loose and slowly rolled in from underneath his body.

Barcelona battles Celta Vigo at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Balaidos in Pontevedra, Spain.