Ronaldo, Griezmann score in La Liga draw

April 9 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann each scored a goal in Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's La Liga draw.

The 1-1 tie up occurred Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Ronaldo's goal in the 53rd minute was No. 650 for his career.

Madrid and Atletico played a scoreless first half before the Portuguese superstar got things started. Forward Gareth Bale dribbled down the left flank before hitting a high cross into the box for Madrid to set up the score.

Ronaldo hovered into position, eying the pass and timing its trajectory. He waited just before it was going to hit the ground before coming in and blasting it into the net with his right foot, beating Atletico keeper Jan Oblak to his right.

But it didn't take long for Griezmann to answer back. The frenchman evened the derby just four minutes later.

Madrid keeper Keylor Navas first stopped an attempt from Atletico midfielder Vitolo. But the ball squirted out when Navas went to the ground. Griezmann was there to clean up the loose ball. He sent it into the empty net with his left boot and tied the score in the 57th minute.

"We wanted to win, but they scored the first and then we put on the pressure and thanks to that, we scored the equalizer," Griezmann said after the game, according to the Atletico website.

Ronaldo has now scored in every game he has played in over the last two months. He has 20 tallies in his last 10 appearances.

"We put a lot in to the match," Navas told RealMadrid.com. "We controlled the game for the best part and created chances to win. We're not happy with the draw because of the work we did out on the field. We must continue to work how we are doing. It's not been an easy year but we'll fight until the end."

"The equalizing goal is part of football. We have to pay more attention because we scored a goal which is difficult thing to do against a team that knows how to defend well and then we went on the attack and neglected the defensive duties."

Madrid hosts Juventus in the final leg of its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico battles Sporting in the second leg of its EUEFA Europa League quarterfinal at 3:05 p.m. Thursday at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.