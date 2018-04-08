Paul Pogba helps Manchester United comeback vs. Manchester City

April 8 (UPI) -- French midfielder Paul Pogba scored twice in two minutes, helping Manchester United comeback from a 2-0 deficit to Manchester City.

He added the tallies in the 53rd and 55th minute Saturday in United's 3-2 victory at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The Red Devils' win kept the Sky Blues from wrapping up a Premier League title.

City took a first half lead, getting goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gündoğan in the 25th and 30th minute, respectively.

United mounted its comeback in the second half.

Pogba's first score came after some shifty dribbling from Alexis Sanchez. Midfielder Jesse Lingard passed on to Sanchez outside of City's box. Sanchez gained the attention of Nicolas Otamendi. He fooled the defender with his handles and then cut into the box, before sending in a cross. Pogba received a flick off of the feed from Ander Herrera. He gained control of the pass and ripped it into the goal with his right boot, just before being taken out by City keeper Ederson Moraes.

His 55th minute finish came after he found Sanchez to his left as he was dribbling toward the City goal. He left the feed for his teammate, before sprinting into the box. Sanchez picked out Pogba on a give-and-go a few seconds later. Pogba finished the return pass with header past Moreas to tie the score.

United got the clincher from Chris Smalling in the 69th minute. Sanchez took a free kick from well outside the box. Smalling ran through the box without drawing much attention from the City defense. He finished Sanchez's helper with a simple right-footed volley.

"It obviously feels great to score two goals but it's an even better feeling to win against Manchester City and not let them win today against us in their own stadium," Pogba said after the game, according to MUTV.

"I feel very happy but there is one side of me that is disappointed too because, with a performance like we had in the second half, if we had done this all season, I think we would be fighting for the title with City or we'd be just in front of them.

"This is football. It happens. And we have to carry on like this, we're learning. I'm very happy today."

City battles Liverpool at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal matchup. United battles West Brom at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 15 in a Premier League scuffle.