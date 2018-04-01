Dele Alli scores twice in Tottenham win vs. Chelsea

April 1 (UPI) -- Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli scored two second half goals to lift Tottenham to a 3-1 win against Chelsea Sunday at Stamford Bridge in London.

Spurs trailed 1-0 after a goal in the 30th minute from Chelsea's Alvaro Morata. The Blues scored that goal after Antonio Rudiger found Victor Moses with a pass down the right flank. Moses gathered the ball outside of the Tottenham box before picking out Morata from five yards out. Morata flicked a header into the far post netting, past Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris.

But Christian Eriksen tied the score just before the half. Ben Davies helped crush a Chelsea counter attack by stealing the ball. He received a pas back from Alli, before finding Eriksen to his right. The Spurs midfielder took two touches toward the box, before blasting a shot from 30 yards out. His rip beat Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero to the far post.

Alli got going in the 62nd minute. His first goal was provided by a perfect touch off of a very long pass.

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier received a pass just before midfield. He took two touches before booting a pass into the box to Alli. The ball fell right onto Alli's right boot. He softly brought the ball down before taking on a volley and sending it past Caballero and kissing off of the post in the 62nd minute.

Alli struck again just four minutes later. This time, Caballero blocked a shot from Heung-Min Son. The rebound hovered in the box before Alli ran in and gained control. He shielded off the defense before zipping a shot into the left side of the net.

"It was very good. For our fans it was fantastic to feel again the victory after 28 years. The performance was good with great character and we are so, so, so happy," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said after the match, according to the team website.

"I heard a lot when I arrived nearly four years ago that it was 24 years since Tottenham won at Stamford Bridge and now after nearly four years we have the possibility to provide that victory to our fans and that is the most important thing - to translate that emotion to our fans is fantastic."

Tottenham Hotspur battles Stoke City at 10 a.m. Saturday in a Premier League matchup at bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England.

Spurs' hadn't won at Stamford Bridge since February 1990 entering Sunday's clash.