Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy fans welcome superstar at airport

By Alex Butler  |  March 30, 2018 at 12:42 PM
March 30 (UPI) -- Hundreds of soccer fans gathered outside Los Angeles International Airport Thursday night to welcome Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The international superstar signed last week with the Los Angeles Galaxy. He could make his Major League Soccer debut as soon as Saturday against LAFC.

Fans waited outside the airport in a nearby parking lot Thursday night, hoping to catch a glimpse of the soccer star. He eventually exited the airport doors and got into a vehicle without talking to anybody.

Then the vehicle drove toward the cluster of fans and Ibrahimovic stepped out. He was serenaded with chants and cheers as he stopped to take photos and sign autographs with his newest followers.

Ibrahimovic, 36, began his senior career in 1999 with Malmo FF. He then had tenures with Ajax, Juventus, Internazionale, Barcelona, Milan and Paris Saint-German, before moving to Manchester United in 2016.

He will train for the first time as a member of the team on Friday at StubHub Center before being introduced at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. PT.

You can stream the news conference live at LAGalaxy.com.

