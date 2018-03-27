Man runs on field, kisses Cristiano Ronaldo

March 27 (UPI) -- A male fan ran out of the stands and onto the field to kiss Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's 3-0 loss to the Netherlands.

The scene went down Monday in the 62nd minute of the friendly at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland. Ronaldo was standing at midfield during a stoppage in play when a few fans invaded the pitch. One of them ran up to the superstar and put his left arm around his neck, before trying to kiss him on the mouth.

He might have succeeded.

Ronaldo lightly pushed the fan away as he started taking selfies of the exchange. Another two fans also came up and hugged Ronaldo, before being taken away by security.

Memphis Depay, Rya Babel and Virgil van Dijk each scored first half goals in the victory. Portugal's Joao Cancelo received a red card in the 61st minute. Ronaldo also left at that point, being substituted out of the match.

Monday's game marked the first time in 10 matches -- for club or country -- that Ronaldo didn't score a goal.

"We are sad, but it is important to find positive points in defeats," Portugal manager Fernando Santos said after the match, according to the team's Twitter account.

Portugal battles Tunisia in another friendly at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.