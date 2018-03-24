Usain Bolt: Olympics legend scores twice in Dortmund training

March 24 (UPI) -- Olympic legend Usain Bolt took his talents to the pitch this week, scoring twice in a training session with Borussia Dortmund.

The 31-year-old retired from his track career in 2017, after winning eight gold medals at the Olympics. He is an avid follower of Manchester United and has previously mentioned a career in soccer.

"It was good," Bolt said after Friday's session, according to the team's Facebook page. "It was a lot of fun it was intense I learned a few things. Watched the guys's movements and tried to just copy it and it was pretty good."

One clip of Bolt showed the sprinter smashing in a goal with a header. He also scored on a free kick.

"It was amazing," Dortmund and USMNT star Christian Pulisic said. "I mean I watched this guy in the Olympics. Fastest man in the world. It was so exciting to have him out on the pitch with us and test his football abilities a bit. I was impressed so it was a fun day."

Bolt said in January that he spoke with United manager Sir. Alex Ferguson about joining the Premier League power. He also talked to Dortmund about joining the squad and announced that he would have a trial with the Bundesliga team in March.

The Jamaican Olympic icon will participate in a celebrity soccer match on June 10 at Old Trafford, United's home pitch.