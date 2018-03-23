Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins LA Galaxy, takes out full-page ad

March 23 (UPI) -- Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a man of few words when he announced his move to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The former Manchester United forward made the move official on Thursday. A source with knowledge of the deal told Sports Illustrated that Ibrahimovic signed a contract through 2019, which pays $1.5 million annually.

He took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times, simply saying: "Dear Los Angeles, You're welcome."

Ibrahimovic offered a longer message for his fans on Twitter.

"Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United," Ibrahimovic tweeted Thursday. "Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred."

Ibrahimovic, 36, agreed to an early termination of his contract with Manchester United. He scored 29 times in 53 games for the Red Devils. Ibrahimovic re-signed with United on a one-year deal in August. He suffered a knee injury during his first season.

"Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect," United said in a statement.

Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future."