Ronaldo, Salah face off, Portugal beats Egypt

March 23 (UPI) -- Portugal beat Egypt 2-1 Friday, getting two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo in stoppage time.

The friendly occurred at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

Portugal and Egypt entered the half with a 0-0 score. Liverpool star Mohamed Sarah struck first. Salah passed to midfielder Abdallah Said to his left before getting it back at the top of the box in the 56th minute.

He then drilled the return feed on his first touch, sending it into the near post netting with his left foot and beating Portugal keeper Beto.

By the time hit 90 minutes, Portugal still hadn't scored a goal.

Then Ronaldo brought his team back. He received a pass from Joao Mario in the second minute of stoppage time and flicked it with a header past Egyptian keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy for Portugal's first score.

Ronaldo scored the winning goal two minutes later, beating El-Shenawy with another header from a free kick.

Portugal battles the Netherlands at 2:30 p.m. Monday in a friendly at State de Gevece in Geneva, Switzerland.