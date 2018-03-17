Liverpool's Mohamed Salah nets four scores in win vs. Watford

March 17 (UPI) -- Mohamed Salah scored four goals and had an assist in Liverpool's 5-0 win against Watford Saturday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

His third goal was an absolute stunner.

Reds forward Sadio Mane dribbled down the right side of the pitch, before finding Salah at the top of the box. Eight defenders surrounded Salah when he received the ball.

He took a quick jab, fooling the four defenders standing closest to him. He then dribbled back to his left, tricking the defenders once more. Salah somehow managed to get his left boot on the ball for a shot, while falling the ground. The offering slipped through the defenders and past Watford keeper Orestis Karnezis for a 4-0 lead in the 77th minute.

Salah's first score came in the fourth minute. Mane found Salah down the right flank. Salah dribbled into the box, juking Miguel Britos to the ground, before beating Karnezis inside the near post.

After his 25th Premier League score, Salah came back for more. Defender Andy Robertson sent in a low left-footed cross from the left side in the 43rd minute, finding Salah at the back post for a 2-0 lead.

The Liverpool star was also involved in the Reds' third goal. Salah dribbled down the right flank before firing a cross into the box in the 49th minute. His pass found Roberto Firmino, who deflected the ball into the goal by flicking it behind his back with his right foot.

The Reds took the 3-0 into the locker room at halftime, before Salah buried his sensational third goal.

Salah came back for his final score after finding Danny Ings with a short pass inside the box in the 85th minute. Karnezis blocked Ings' shot, but the ball landed on Salah's boot. The Liverpool superstar blasted the shot into the net for his last tally of the day.

"I have to thank every one of my teammates, without them I couldn't have reached these numbers," Salah told BT Sport after the match.

"Each game we try to get the three points, that's the most important thing, but every game I want to score, I want to help the team."

Liverpool battles Cyrstal Palace on Saturday, March 31 before hosting Manchester City in the Champions League quarter final round on April 4 at Anfield.

"You can ask about him, but he gave the answer already! He gave it with four goals and if the question is what do I think about that, I think it's quite exceptional," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in his post match news conference.

"It was another good performance in a very difficult game in a very impressive manner, coping and dealing with difficult conditions tonight. The whole team did, of course, but around the first goal I would say Mo especially because it was obviously slippery, so everybody suffered - but not Mo in that situation. It was really special scoring that goal."