Home / Sports News / Soccer

Sevilla knocks Manchester United out of Champions League

By Alex Butler  |  Updated March 13, 2018 at 6:22 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 13 (UPI) -- Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice in a 2-1 victory Tuesday, knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League.

Both sides played an even first half in the second leg of the round of 16 matchup at Old Trafford in Stretford, England, bringing a 0-0 score into halftime.

Ben Yedder subbed into the match in the 72nd minute. Sevilla's Ever Banega slipped a pass to Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia, who hit a ball into the box for the fresh legged forward. Ben Yedder took a touch to his right, before blasting a shot into the net, past a diving David de Gea in the 74th minute.

Sevilla increased its advantage in the 78th minute. Banega sent in a corner kick on the play, which was deflected onto Ben Yedder on the far post. Ben Yedder deked the Red Devils' defense and sent a header past de Gea for a 2-0 lead.

Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku scored a goal in the 84th minute off of a volleyed corner kick, but the La Liga squad held on to advance into the Champions League quarterfinals.

United and Sevilla tied 0-0 in a first leg matchup on Feb. 21 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.

Sevilla battles Leganes at 7 a.m. Sunday in a La Liga affair at the Municipal Stadium of Butarque in Madrid, Spain. United hosts Brighton at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are now 1-5-3 in their last nine Champions League knockout stage games.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Case Keenum: Broncos signing former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum: Broncos signing former Vikings quarterback
Jose Altuve joins Astros at White House, Carlos Correa and two teammates skip event Jose Altuve joins Astros at White House, Carlos Correa and two teammates skip event
Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings will sign free agent QB Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings will sign free agent QB
David Silva scores two, Manchester City beats Stoke City David Silva scores two, Manchester City beats Stoke City
Robert Griffin III, wife Grete share wedding photo from Miami Robert Griffin III, wife Grete share wedding photo from Miami
Photos