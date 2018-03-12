Atletico beats Celta behind dominating Griezmann showing

March 12 (UPI) -- Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-0 on the strength of a nasty strike from Antoine Griezmann at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Griezmann drew first blood in the Sunday La Liga showing with a score in the 44th minute. The strike came after a corner kick was sent into the Atletico box. The cross was deflected by a crowd, onto the boot of Griezmann from about four yards out.

Atletico's star striker stared down keeper Ruben Blanco from the left side, before pulling back his dribble from sliding defender Jonny Castro. Blanco charged Griezmann's right boot, but he fired a shot and drilled the upper netting at the far post.

The Spanish sides went into halftime with the 1-0 score.

Vitolo scored the next goal for Atletico in the 56th minute. Griezmann recieved a ball at the top of the box, before slipping in a through ball to his teammate. Vitolo beat Blanco with a roller into the left side of the goal for a 2-0 edge.

Griezmann was also involved in the final goal. He sent in a touch to Koke on that play, before the midfielder laced a pass into the box for Angel Correa. The Argentine forward worked a defender before once again beating Blanco to his right.

"It was a nice match against a rival which likes to attack with a lot of players," Atletico manager Diego Simeone told reporters in his post-match news conference.

"From the midfield up, they have important players. I think that from the beginning, we were looking to get a result. We knew where we could create danger. In the beginning of the match,. we weren't vvery precise which is why we didn't finalize. Later, Celta started off strongly in the second half and had an opportunity which ended up hitting the post. And Vitolo scored a great goal to start to settle the match for us."

Griezmann also received his trophy Sunday before kickoff for La Liga Player of the Month for February, following his showing in the month with eight goals and two assists.

Atletico battles Lokomotiv Moscow in the UEFA Europa League at noon on Thursday at Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow, Russia.