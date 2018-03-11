Manchester United's Eric Bailly scores world-class own goal

March 11 (UPI) -- Manchester United defender Eric Bailly needed some serious skill and extremely bad luck for an own goal against Liverpool.

Bailly hit in the unfortunate shot on Saturday in the Red Devils' 2-1 win against the Reds at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

United dominated the game, getting two first half scores and taking a 2-0 lead into halftime. Bailly also scored -- for the wrong team -- in the 66th minute.

Striker Marcus Rashford got the scoring started in the 14th minute. He took a breakaway down the left side of the pitch and headed the ball down to his feet. Rashford had a beautiful step over move to get separation from the defense, before blasting a shot into the far post netting and beating keeper Loris Karius.

Rashford added his second score in the 24th minute. United's Romelu Lukaku hit a through ball to Juan Mata, which was denied by the Reds' defense. Rashford corralled the rebound from the effort and blasted it in for a 2-0 lead.

Bailly's unfortunate sequence came next.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane sent in a cross to start the play. But Bailly intercepted the offering. He tapped the pass with the inside of his left foot, while jumping. The deflection was redirected behind Bailly and slipped into the net, beating a surprised David de Gea.

After the error, Bailly limped around with an apparent injury.

"I don't know [if he's injured]," United manager Jose Mourinho said after the match, according to the team website. "He had a fantastic performance. An amazing goal! [laughs]. He showed great spirit to cope with the own goal and to cope with the injury as it was obviously painful. That's the Eric we love!"

The Red Devils battle Sevilla in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League matchup at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at Old Trafford.