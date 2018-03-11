Cristiano Ronaldo nets two scores, Real Madrid beats Eibar

March 11 (UPI) -- Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in a 2-1 win against Eibar.

Ronaldo netted a score in each half of the La Liga victory Saturday at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain. He put in his first goal in the 34th minute.

He took a long pass deep to the left from Luka Modric, before chesting it down to his feet. Ronaldo then ripped a shot into the left side of the net, past keeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Eibar tied the score in the 50th minute when defender Ivan Ramis headed in a corner kick past Keylor Navas.

But Ronaldo put his team back on top in the 84th minute. Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal sent in a cross from the right side of the field. The feed floated into the box before finding the head of Ronaldo, who powerfully finished it past Dmitrovic.

"He's from another planet," Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said after the match.

"He knows that he's going to score, he's very positive. He's a different and special player. His stats speak for themselves. He's a very good player and he's ours".

Real Madrid battles Girona at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 18 in another La Liga matchup at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.