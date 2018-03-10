FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi welcomes baby No. 3, out vs. Malaga

March 10 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi will not play Saturday against Malaga after the birth of his third child.

Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo welcomed Ciro to the world Saturday. The five time Ballon d'Or winner posted a photo while holding the newborn boy's tiny fingers on Instagram.

"Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect," Messi wrote. "Mom and he are very well. We are super happy."

Messi and Antonella were married last summer in Rosario. They have two sons, Thiago and Mateo. Thiago is five-years-old, while Mateo is two-years-old.

Messi netted his 600th career goal last Saturday in a 1-0 La Liga win against Atletico Madrid. FC Barcelona battles Chelsea on Wednesday in the second leg of its Champions League round of 16 matchup.

Enamorada de ellos❤️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Feb 14, 2018 at 2:27am PST

"A last minute change to the FC Barcelona squad. Leo Messi has withdrawn for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place," FC Barcelona said in a statement Saturday. "The Colombian central defender enters the list of 18 players summoned to travel to Málaga, where the Blaugranes will visit La Rosaleda [8.45pm CET] for the match corresponding to the 28th day of the league championship."

"Nélson Semedo, Denis Suárez and Andrés Iniesta are injured, so the list of 18 players is as follows: Ter Stegen, Piqué, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Suárez, O. Dembélé, Cillessen, Coutinho, Paulinho, Paco Alcácer, Jordi Alba, Digne, S. Roberto, André Gomes, Aleix Vidal Umtiti, Yerry Mina and Vermaelen."

Amor Amor Amor❤️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Messi's baby photo had nearly four million likes in four hours on Instagram. His Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez also left a comment.

"Very happy for you friends," he wrote.